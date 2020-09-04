Global  
 

With 83,341 new corona cases, India's tally reaches 39L

Mid-Day Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
With 83,341 fresh *coronavirus* infections in 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 39,36,747 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

Out of total confirmed cases, 8,31,124 are the active cases, while a total of 30,37,151 have recovered from the virus so far. With...
0
