With 83,341 new corona cases, India's tally reaches 39L
Friday, 4 September 2020 () With 83,341 fresh *coronavirus* infections in 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 39,36,747 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.
Out of total confirmed cases, 8,31,124 are the active cases, while a total of 30,37,151 have recovered from the virus so far. With...
Once the mission of developing a vaccine for Covid-19 is accomplished, India is staring at another Herculean task - administering the vaccine on more than a billion people. Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys and former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India, which manages the...
