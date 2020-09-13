COVID-19 tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark, 94,372 cases registered

Video Credit: ANI - Published 1 day ago India crosses 46 lakh-mark with record spike of 97,570 COVID cases 01:18 India crossed the 46 lakh-mark in COVID-19 cases on September 12. 97,570 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With the record spike, country's COVID-19 tally stands at 46,59,985. So far the country has recorded 77,472 deaths due to the virus. Currently, there are 9,58,316 active...