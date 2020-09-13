COVID-19 tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark, 94,372 cases registered
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () India's COVID-19 tally of cases sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 47,54,356, while the death toll...
India crossed the 46 lakh-mark in COVID-19 cases on September 12. 97,570 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With the record spike, country's COVID-19 tally stands at 46,59,985. So far the country has recorded 77,472 deaths due to the virus. Currently, there are 9,58,316 active...
With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours India's Covid-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday....