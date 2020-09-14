Monsoon Session begins in Lok Sabha with obituary references to 15 members Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The Monsoon Session began on Monday with the Lok Sabha holding its first session with obituary references to 15 parliamentarians who passed away this year.



Soon after the lower House assembled for the day, Speaker Om Birla read out the obituary references in memory of the departed lawmakers that included former President... 👓 View full article

