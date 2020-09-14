Global  
 

Lok Sabha adopts motion to do away with question hour, private members' business

IndiaTimes Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Lok Sabha on Monday adopted a motion to do away with Question Hour and private members' business during the Monsoon session, which is being held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Criticising the move, the opposition led by the Congress said that Question Hour is the "golden hour of the House".
