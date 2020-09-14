|
Lok Sabha adopts motion to do away with question hour, private members' business
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Lok Sabha on Monday adopted a motion to do away with Question Hour and private members' business during the Monsoon session, which is being held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Criticising the move, the opposition led by the Congress said that Question Hour is the "golden hour of the House".
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India
Govt Vs opposition over scrapping question hour: Who said what in Lok Sabha
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:51Published
India has been able to limit Covid-19 deaths to 55 per million population: Dr Harsh VardhanOwing to the nationwide efforts the Covid-19 related deaths have been limited to 55 per million population, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on..
IndiaTimes
Masks, plastic shields, maintaining physical distance, LS members attend House amid pandemicSeparated by plastic shields installed in front of their benches, members of Lok Sabha attended the first day of the Monsoon session being held amid the Covid-19..
IndiaTimes
Question Hour the first hour of a sitting session of India's Lok Sabha where questions can be raised
Modi drops Question Hour, but forces students to give answers in JEE, NEET papers: OwaisiThe Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing Covid-19, is forcing the..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Owaisi vs Union minister on Question Hour cancellation in Parliament
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:53Published
Monsoon Seasonal changes in atmospheric circulation and precipitation associated with the asymmetric heating of land and sea
PM Modi says Parliament stands with Armed Forces; Opposition demands details of India-China border situationThe Prime Minister, while speaking to the media ahead of Monsoon session, stated categorically that the parliamentarians will send out a message of their..
IndiaTimes
Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha to elect Deputy Chairman today; Centre to introduce four ordinancesThe Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday, will elect its Deputy Chairman, with NDA`s Harivansh Narayan Singh and RJD`s Manoj Jha in the..
DNA
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Parliament's Monsoon Session begins; Congress notice over Chinese incursion in LadakhThe Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament is set to commence today, i.e. Monday. The fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is..
DNA
House plan: Congress to oppose 4 ordinances, quiz government on LACCongress argued that the abolition of APMCs — agri-mandis—will benefit agri-traders rather than farmers and that the government is trying to wriggle out of..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this