Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harsimrat Kaur resigns from Union Cabinet over farm Bills

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Akali Dal's lone minister in the Narendra Modi government, on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet to protest the farm bills.



#HarsimratKaurBadal (@HarsimratBadal_), the #AkaliDal's lone minister in the #NarendraModi government, on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet to protest the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Farmers protest: Agrarians block Amritsar-Delhi highway to oppose three farm sector ordinances

Farmers protest: Agrarians block Amritsar-Delhi highway to oppose three farm sector ordinances 01:50

 Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged protest in Amritsar on September 14. Thousands of farmers came out on streets to oppose the recent three farm sector ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Protestors blocked the Amritsar-Delhi highway. One of the protestors said, "Modi government is not...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bharatiya Kisan Union stages protest in Ludhiana, Ambala to oppose three farm sector ordinances [Video]

Bharatiya Kisan Union stages protest in Ludhiana, Ambala to oppose three farm sector ordinances

Bharatiya Kisan Union staged protest in Ludhiana on September 15. Thousands of farmers came out on streets to oppose the recent three farm sector ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Protesters also..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign as Union Minister over Centre’s farm bills: SAD chief
Indian Express


Tweets about this