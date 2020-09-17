|
Harsimrat Kaur resigns from Union Cabinet over farm Bills
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Akali Dal's lone minister in the Narendra Modi government, on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet to protest the farm bills.
#HarsimratKaurBadal (@HarsimratBadal_), the #AkaliDal's lone minister in the #NarendraModi government, on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet to protest the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this