Not maintaining data of health workers who died during COVID-19 duty: Centre
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Data on the number of healthcare workers who are infected by the coronavirus infection or have lost their lives during COVID-19 duty is not maintained at the central level by the health ministry, the government told Lok Sabha on Friday.
However, details of the number of persons seeking relief under the "Pradhan Mantri Garib...
More than three million health workers have been infected with COVID-19, which represents 10% of almost 30 million cases registered on the planet, according to a study presented this Wednesday by the International Council of Nursing (ICN, in its acronym in English), which asks governments for greater...
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new data about the deaths of young people from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
According to UPI, three out of four young people who died..