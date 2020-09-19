Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Not maintaining data of health workers who died during COVID-19 duty: Centre

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Data on the number of healthcare workers who are infected by the coronavirus infection or have lost their lives during COVID-19 duty is not maintained at the central level by the health ministry, the government told Lok Sabha on Friday.

However, details of the number of persons seeking relief under the "Pradhan Mantri Garib...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: More than 3 million healthcare workers in the world have been infected with COVID-19

More than 3 million healthcare workers in the world have been infected with COVID-19 03:53

 More than three million health workers have been infected with COVID-19, which represents 10% of almost 30 million cases registered on the planet, according to a study presented this Wednesday by the International Council of Nursing (ICN, in its acronym in English), which asks governments for greater...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Centre is a 'no data government': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury [Video]

Centre is a 'no data government': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

During Lok Sabha session, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called Centre a 'no data government'. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Government told the Parliament that it didn't maintain any data on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:14Published
'Where is the data': Anand Sharma on Health Minister's claim that lockdown prevented 78,000 deaths [Video]

'Where is the data': Anand Sharma on Health Minister's claim that lockdown prevented 78,000 deaths

On 3rd day of Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha sought for "scientific data" of Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's claim that 'lockdown prevented approximately 14..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:39Published
CDC Casts Light On Profile Of US Children Killed By COVID-19 [Video]

CDC Casts Light On Profile Of US Children Killed By COVID-19

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new data about the deaths of young people from the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to UPI, three out of four young people who died..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Data on health workers infected or who died during Covid duty not maintained at central level: Govt
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

MusafirNamah

Musafir Namah Not Maintaining Data Of Health Workers Who Died During Covid Duty: Centre https://t.co/CM3EBILwnC via @ndtv… https://t.co/ZhgekCmk5u 1 hour ago

ashavinayaraj

asha vinayaraj RT @Nuti65: Shouldn't the health Minister and the health secy be sacked for not maintaining the data on doctors and health workers who lost… 18 hours ago

Nuti65

A Nautiyal Shouldn't the health Minister and the health secy be sacked for not maintaining the data on doctors and health work… https://t.co/Wy8aiSzEgj 18 hours ago

evadinator

Evad hospitals 😑😑 they had one job lol. So yeah even the pseudo appreciation they were doing was flawed forget actual st… https://t.co/oyKzSrrD7L 2 days ago