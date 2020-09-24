Bilkis Bano, ‘Dadi of Shaheen Bagh’, on Time’s list of 100 influential people
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () A wrinkled face, a sprightly and lean frame but defiant eyes. It was easy to tell Bilkis Bano apart from the crowd. The 82-year-old, who came to be known as the “Dadi of Shaheen Bagh”, was a defining presence at the prolonged protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the small neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi.
