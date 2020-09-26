Global  
 

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet Manmohan Singh on his birthday

IndiaTimes Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Saturday. Wishing Singh, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life."
