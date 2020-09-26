PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet Manmohan Singh on his birthday

‘Sushant case being politicised to garner votes in Bihar’: Congress attacks BJP



Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil has accused the BJP led NDA of trying to politicize actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for garnering votes in Bihar. Addressing the media, Gohil said that some were trying to gain political mileage out of the death of the actor and asserted that the first to demand a CBI probe in the case was a Congress party MLA. He said that those who think that people would forget issues like migrant crisis, lack of jobs, Covid mishandling are foolish. Gohil also added that some film star is summoned every single day to attempt to divert the attention of the people from the real issue. He added that probe agencies are not supposed to make any evidence public during investigation, but still Whatsapp chats are made public. He said that this is a well thought out strategy and the Modi model in action. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles linked to the actor’s death. Several top stars including Deepika Padukone have been summoned by the NCB in the drug probe as well. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:07 Published on January 1, 1970