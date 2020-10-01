Balrampur rape: Yogi Adityanath unfit to be Uttar Pradesh CM, says Mayawati

Global  
 

In her most sharp attack against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said that he was not fit to be a chief minister and that either the Centre should replace him or impose president’s rule in the state.
News video: AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case

AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case

 The members of All India Students' Association (AISA), held protest at India Gate over Hathras alleged gang-rape case. A protester said, "Uttar Pradesh Police cremated the victim's body without family's consent. The actions against Dalit have been increased and the administration of Uttar Pradesh is...

