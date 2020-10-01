Balrampur rape: Yogi Adityanath unfit to be Uttar Pradesh CM, says Mayawati
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () In her most sharp attack against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said that he was not fit to be a chief minister and that either the Centre should replace him or impose president’s rule in the state.
The members of All India Students' Association (AISA), held protest at India Gate over Hathras alleged gang-rape case. A protester said, "Uttar Pradesh Police cremated the victim's body without family's consent. The actions against Dalit have been increased and the administration of Uttar Pradesh is...
Youth Congress workers staged protest outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on September 30 demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim. Protestors also demanded resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister..
Samajwadi Party Secretary General, Ram Gopal Yadav on Hathras gang-rape case accused the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of deciding the punishment depending on the caste of a person. He..
Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in Hathras case. She also demanded, "Immediate..