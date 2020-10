COVID-19: Mumbai's very own anti-maskers are here Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Protestors came together under the banner of 'Awaken India' at Marine Drive on Friday against the government's mandatory mask-and-vaccine policy and demanded an end to the lockdown, a right to choice of treatment and no forced testing.



The protest, which was initially supposed to happen at the Mahatma Gandhi statue opposite