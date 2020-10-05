Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Hathras, Prem Prakash Meena gave clarification on incident in Hathras, where police lathi charged Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) workers, "A delegation of not more than 5 people are allowed inside the village. Delegations of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) came in, we got 5 names listed and allowed them to go there. Eventually their workers started misbehaving with women personnel," Prem Prakash Meena said. "They broke the barricadding and pelted stones. One of our Circle Officer has been injured. To disperse the crowd we had to use minor force. Situation is under control," SDM added.
A delegation of Samajwadi Party met victim's family in Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Earlier, they also held protest here. The 19 year-old-girl was allegedly gang-raped last month. She succumbed to injuries on September 29. After lacunae in handling case, CM Yogi recommended CBI probe.
Samajwadi Party Secretary General, Ram Gopal Yadav on Hathras gang-rape case accused the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of deciding the punishment depending on the caste of a person. He further said that the body was burned so that in the end they can manipulate that rape did not happen. Yadav said, "When the head of a state starts to decide the punishment depending on the caste of a person, then it becomes difficult to control people committing crimes. The body of the victim in the Hathras case was burned so that in the end they can manipulate that rape did not happen. They will show this only in the end. As the main accuse is of the same caste that of the Chief Minister, therefore he cannot be acquitted."
