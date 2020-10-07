Global  
 

Rhea Chakraborty not part of chain of drug dealers: Bombay High Court

Mid-Day Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Observing that actress Rhea Chakraborty was not a part of the chain of drug dealers, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted her bail in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal noted that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the...
