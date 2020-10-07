Rhea Chakraborty not part of chain of drug dealers: Bombay High Court
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Observing that actress Rhea Chakraborty was not a part of the chain of drug dealers, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted her bail in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal noted that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the...
Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling abroad without permission and also directed her to mark her presence for 10 days in police station...
A Mumbai Special Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik till October 20 in a drug related case that came up while investigating the..