As winters approach, India stares at 2nd Covid-19 wave: NITI Aayog
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () In view of the winter season and festivities around the corner, the NITI Aayog has warned that the second peak of Covid-19 is impending over the country. Dr VK Paul, member (health) and head of the national Covid-19 task force, cautioned on Tuesday during a press briefing that India will see another storm of Covid-19...
In view of the upcoming festivals and winter season, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul urged people to keep following COVID-appropriate behavior diligently such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, saying there is no reason to get lax if stability in coronavirus cases is observed....