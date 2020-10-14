Global  
 

As winters approach, India stares at 2nd Covid-19 wave: NITI Aayog

Mid-Day Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
In view of the winter season and festivities around the corner, the NITI Aayog has warned that the second peak of Covid-19 is impending over the country. Dr VK Paul, member (health) and head of the national Covid-19 task force, cautioned on Tuesday during a press briefing that India will see another storm of Covid-19...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: ‘Need to prepare ourselves for Covid amid festive season, winters’: VK Paul

‘Need to prepare ourselves for Covid amid festive season, winters’: VK Paul 04:47

 In view of the upcoming festivals and winter season, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul urged people to keep following COVID-appropriate behavior diligently such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, saying there is no reason to get lax if stability in coronavirus cases is observed....

