47 per cent of COVID-19 deaths registered among those aged below 60 years: Centre

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases



With a spike of 63,509 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72-lakh mark on October 14. In last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published 42 minutes ago Equity indices tumble amid weak global cues, banking and IT stocks suffer



Equity benchmark indices tumbled over half per cent during early hours on October 14 tracking Asian peers as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials soured investor risk appetite. Besides, the International.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 42 minutes ago Study suggests age does not contribute to COVID-19 susceptibility



Scientists have estimated that the age of an individual does not indicate how likely they are to be infected by SARS-CoV-2. However, the development of symptoms, the progression of the disease, and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this