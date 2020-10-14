47 per cent of COVID-19 deaths registered among those aged below 60 years: Centre
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () About 47 per cent of COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among those aged below 60 years, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said about 70 per cent COVID-19 deaths have been of male patients while 30 per cent of fatalities from the infection have been reported...
New research suggests deaths in America have been seriously undercounted.
According to Gizmodo, a new study estimates that between March and July, there were 225,000 more deaths in the US than expected.
Of those fatalities, a little over half were officially attributed to the novel coronavirus...