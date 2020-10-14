Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

47 per cent of COVID-19 deaths registered among those aged below 60 years: Centre

Mid-Day Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
About 47 per cent of COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among those aged below 60 years, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said about 70 per cent COVID-19 deaths have been of male patients while 30 per cent of fatalities from the infection have been reported...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: COVID-19 Death Toll For Spring, Summer May Be Far More Than Previously Thought

COVID-19 Death Toll For Spring, Summer May Be Far More Than Previously Thought 00:38

 New research suggests deaths in America have been seriously undercounted. According to Gizmodo, a new study estimates that between March and July, there were 225,000 more deaths in the US than expected. Of those fatalities, a little over half were officially attributed to the novel coronavirus...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases [Video]

COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases

With a spike of 63,509 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72-lakh mark on October 14. In last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Equity indices tumble amid weak global cues, banking and IT stocks suffer [Video]

Equity indices tumble amid weak global cues, banking and IT stocks suffer

Equity benchmark indices tumbled over half per cent during early hours on October 14 tracking Asian peers as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials soured investor risk appetite. Besides, the International..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Study suggests age does not contribute to COVID-19 susceptibility [Video]

Study suggests age does not contribute to COVID-19 susceptibility

Scientists have estimated that the age of an individual does not indicate how likely they are to be infected by SARS-CoV-2. However, the development of symptoms, the progression of the disease, and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this