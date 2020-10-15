APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Inspiring quotes by the "Machine Man" that can lead you to victory Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, popularly known as 'APJ Abdul Kalam', was the 11th President of India. He was not only a towering statesman and an ingenious scientist known for his unparalled contribution for the development of space science in the country; but also a beloved teacher.



The brain behind India’s... Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, popularly known as 'APJ Abdul Kalam', was the 11th President of India. He was not only a towering statesman and an ingenious scientist known for his unparalled contribution for the development of space science in the country; but also a beloved teacher.The brain behind India’s 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Quotes, thoughts and lesser-known facts about the Missile Man of India

Indian Express 1 hour ago





Tweets about this

