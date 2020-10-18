Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test fired from INS Chennai, will ensure warship's invincibility

IndiaTimes Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired on Sunday from the Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

INS Chennai (D65) INS Chennai (D65)


Indian Navy Indian Navy maritime warfare branch of India's military

With no NOC in sight, hope to save 'Viraat' slowly sinking

 The majestic aircraft carrier, which was inducted into the Indian Navy in 1987 and decommissioned in 2017, was purchased by Shree Ram Group, an Alang-based..
IndiaTimes
GVMC launches two Indian Navy choppers for aerial seeding in Visakhapatnam [Video]

GVMC launches two Indian Navy choppers for aerial seeding in Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation flagged off two Indian Navy choppers on October 02. The choppers will be undertaking seeding to enhance the green cover in and around Visakhapatnam. Aerial seeding of 1,00,000 seed balls will be done by both the choppers. Rajya Sabha MP and Pragathi Bharath Foundation Chairman, Vijaysai Reddy was the chief guest of the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published
Watch: India's Dornier aircraft lands in Maldives [Video]

Watch: India's Dornier aircraft lands in Maldives

The Dornier aircraft provided by the Indian Navy to the Maldives landed in the country on September 29. Aircraft will operate under the command of the MNDF (Maldives National Defence Force). It will engage in humanitarian relief efforts and joint-EEZ surveillance under MNDF's command and control.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

BrahMos BrahMos Fastest supersonic cruise missile

Watch: India test fires BrahMos Extended Range Supersonic Cruise Missile [Video]

Watch: India test fires BrahMos Extended Range Supersonic Cruise Missile

India has test fired BrahMos Extended Range Supersonic Cruise Missile which can strike the target at distance of over 400 km. The missile was test fired off the Coast of Odisha on September 30.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published
Most of the indigenous systems in BrahMos functioned to full satisfaction: DRDO Chief [Video]

Most of the indigenous systems in BrahMos functioned to full satisfaction: DRDO Chief

India successfully tested BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with indigenous incorporated systems on September 30. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy said, "Test is done primarily to enhance indigenous content in missile. Many indigenous systems incorporated in BrahMos missile system have been flight tested, along with extended range." "It was a successful mission. Most of the indigenous systems, incorporated now, have functioned to full satisfaction and the indigenous content has gone up in BrahMos now," DRDO Chairman added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

Arabian Sea Arabian Sea A marginal sea of the northern Indian Ocean between the Arabian Peninsula and India

Watch: India, Japan naval exercise concludes in northern Arabian Sea [Video]

Watch: India, Japan naval exercise concludes in northern Arabian Sea

The 4th edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX, between the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), completed three days of exercise, on Monday. It was held in the North Arabian Sea from September 26 to September 28. Ships undertook anti-air and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, tracking, and tactical manoeuvres. On the second day as well, the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships undertook weapon drills, seamanship evolutions, and advanced exercises. JIMEX series of exercises commenced in January 2012 with a special focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in October 2018 off Visakhapatnam, India.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published
Message to China as India, Japan hold joint navy exercise with warfare drills [Video]

Message to China as India, Japan hold joint navy exercise with warfare drills

Indian and Japanese Navies conducted joint military exercise in North Arabian Sea. Weapon firing, anti-submarine, and air warfare drills were part of the joint naval exercise. The exercise is coinciding with china's increasing tension with neighbours, especially India. China's expansionist attempts in South China sea are also irking nations like USA and Japan. The fourth edition of India-Japan's 'jimex' drill is being conducted in North Arabian Sea from September 26 to 28. Indian warships Teg, Tarkash, Chennai and fleet tanker Deepak, and Japan's Kaga & Ikazuchi were part of the drill. Jimex is conducted biennially, with the last edition held in oct 2018 off the coast of Visakhapatnam. Days earlier, India and Australia navies had held joint exercise in east indian ocean region. It was a passage exercise which are held when the opportunity arises, unlike pre-planned exercises.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:22Published
India, Japan hold joint maritime exercise JIMEX-2020 in North Arabian Sea [Video]

India, Japan hold joint maritime exercise JIMEX-2020 in North Arabian Sea

Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships conducted operations in close formation at JIMEX-2020. JIMEX-2020 is the 4th edition of India-Japan Maritime bilateral exercise. The exercise is being held in North Arabian Sea from September 26 to 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Defence Research and Development Organisation Defence Research and Development Organisation Government agency in India

PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tribute to Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tribute to Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary

Nation on Thursday remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kalam and said his life journey gives strength to millions. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of his laudatory references to Kalam in past. President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to the former President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice president Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Dr Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Naidu recalled his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. Born in 1931 in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist. Kalam had worked with India's two major space research organisations - DRDO and ISRO. India's 11th president, Kalam was awarded the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. The former president passed away on July 27, 2015, due to cardiac arrest.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published
Wanted to increase indigenous content in Nirbhay Missile: DRDO Chief on technical snag [Video]

Wanted to increase indigenous content in Nirbhay Missile: DRDO Chief on technical snag

DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy on October 14 said that Nirbhay sub-sonic cruise Missile has successfully completed all its development trials. "Nirbhay has been flight-tested earlier and has successfully completed all its development trials. We only wanted to increase indigenous content in it. After that some snag had come, we are looking into it," said Reddy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know [Video]

Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know

India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM. The missile is likely to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published
Russia 'conducts missile test on Putin's birthday' [Video]

Russia 'conducts missile test on Putin's birthday'

Russia successfully test launched a hypersonic cruise missile in the Barents Sea on Tuesday, a senior Russian commander told Vladimir Putin on the Russian leader's 68th birthday. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:59Published
India successfully tests new supersonic anti-submarine missile [Video]

India successfully tests new supersonic anti-submarine missile

India has successfully flight-tested a new supersonic anti-submarine missile that can hit a target up to 650 kilometres away.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:15Published

Related news from verified sources

India successfully test fires BrahMos missile

 BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired on Sunday from the Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAZee NewsIndian Express

Nirbhay missile develops technical snag during trial

 The missile was test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from an integrated test range in Balasore in Odisha at around 10:30 AM.
Hindu

Indian Navy can now engage enemy submarines from far-off distances with help of SMART weapon system: DRDO

 Once the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Torpedo (SMART) weapon system is fully developed it would boost the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capability...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

CA_rajatjain

Rajat jain RT @FrontalAssault1: Breaking: BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully testfired from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destr… 2 seconds ago

singh_dugal

HomemadeCrafts RT @majorgauravarya: Today, somewhere in the Arabian Sea, INS Chennai, India’s stealth destroyer, fires a BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile… 3 seconds ago

ArkadeepBarua

Arkadeep Barua RT @DRDO_India: BRAHMOS, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired today on 18th October 2020 from Indian Navy’s indigenous… 4 seconds ago

SoumikM424

majumder soumik RT @Veteran__007: BRAHMOS, the supersonic cruise missile successfully test fired from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer IN… 10 seconds ago

Recycle_been

Shankar Kandpal RT @DDIndialive: India successfully test-fired #BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from @indiannavy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer I… 12 seconds ago

DhokhebaazD

@dhokhebaaz dragon RT @SharmaKhemchand: Another BIG milestone achieved By Defence Forces and @DRDO_India under PM @narendramodi govt. #BrahMos supersonic cru… 19 seconds ago

DhokhebaazD

@dhokhebaaz dragon RT @dna: India successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Chennai @DRDO_India #brahmos https://t.co/SqedRfoB19 23 seconds ago