BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test fired from INS Chennai, will ensure warship's invincibility

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation flagged off two Indian Navy choppers on October 02. The choppers will be undertaking seeding to enhance the green cover in and around Visakhapatnam. Aerial seeding of 1,00,000 seed balls will be done by both the choppers. Rajya Sabha MP and Pragathi Bharath Foundation Chairman, Vijaysai Reddy was the chief guest of the event.
The Dornier aircraft provided by the Indian Navy to the Maldives landed in the country on September 29. Aircraft will operate under the command of the MNDF (Maldives National Defence Force). It will engage in humanitarian relief efforts and joint-EEZ surveillance under MNDF's command and control.
India successfully tested BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with indigenous incorporated systems on September 30. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy said, "Test is done primarily to enhance indigenous content in missile. Many indigenous systems incorporated in BrahMos missile system have been flight tested, along with extended range." "It was a successful mission. Most of the indigenous systems, incorporated now, have functioned to full satisfaction and the indigenous content has gone up in BrahMos now," DRDO Chairman added.
The 4th edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX, between the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), completed three days of exercise, on Monday. It was held in the North Arabian Sea from September 26 to September 28. Ships undertook anti-air and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, tracking, and tactical manoeuvres. On the second day as well, the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships undertook weapon drills, seamanship evolutions, and advanced exercises. JIMEX series of exercises commenced in January 2012 with a special focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in October 2018 off Visakhapatnam, India.
Nation on Thursday remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kalam and said his life journey gives strength to millions. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of his laudatory references to Kalam in past. President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to the former President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice president Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Dr Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Naidu recalled his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. Born in 1931 in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist. Kalam had worked with India's two major space research organisations - DRDO and ISRO. India's 11th president, Kalam was awarded the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. The former president passed away on July 27, 2015, due to cardiac arrest.
DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy on October 14 said that Nirbhay sub-sonic cruise Missile has successfully completed all its development trials. "Nirbhay has been flight-tested earlier and has successfully completed all its development trials. We only wanted to increase indigenous content in it. After that some snag had come, we are looking into it," said Reddy.
India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM. The missile is likely to..
BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired on Sunday from the Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target...