BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test fired from INS Chennai, will ensure warship's invincibility

Message to China as India, Japan hold joint navy exercise with warfare drills



Indian and Japanese Navies conducted joint military exercise in North Arabian Sea. Weapon firing, anti-submarine, and air warfare drills were part of the joint naval exercise. The exercise is coinciding with china's increasing tension with neighbours, especially India. China's expansionist attempts in South China sea are also irking nations like USA and Japan. The fourth edition of India-Japan's 'jimex' drill is being conducted in North Arabian Sea from September 26 to 28. Indian warships Teg, Tarkash, Chennai and fleet tanker Deepak, and Japan's Kaga & Ikazuchi were part of the drill. Jimex is conducted biennially, with the last edition held in oct 2018 off the coast of Visakhapatnam. Days earlier, India and Australia navies had held joint exercise in east indian ocean region. It was a passage exercise which are held when the opportunity arises, unlike pre-planned exercises.

