Telangana reports 1,436 new Covid cases, 6 deaths Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,436 new cases of Covid-19 and six deaths. With this the total number of cases so far in the state stood at 2,22,111 while the death toll so far is 1,271. A total of 1,98,790 patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus infection and 22,050 patients remain active cases. 👓 View full article