Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised in Mumbai
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose 'go corona, go' chant became a national sensation, on Tuesday tested coronavirus positive, an official said. The Republican Party of India (A) leader has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai, he said.
