PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity

Mid-Day Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home minister, at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity here on his 145th birth anniversary. Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is being celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) since 2014. Modi, whose two-day...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia

Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia 01:24

 On October 30, preparations were underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the park on occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is situated near 'Statue of Unity'. PM Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Gujarat. He has visited the...

