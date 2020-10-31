PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home minister, at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity here on his 145th birth anniversary. Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is being celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) since 2014. Modi, whose two-day...
On October 30, preparations were underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the park on occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is situated near 'Statue of Unity'. PM Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Gujarat. He has visited the...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated as many as 17 new projects including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district on..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat's Kevadia on Oct 30. He will be inaugurating the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, which is popularly known as Jungle Safari. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to..