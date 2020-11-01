With 46,963 new cases, India's COVID-19 caseload climbs to 81.2 lakh
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () With 46,963 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,84,082, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 74.91 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The recovery rate stood at 91.54 per cent. The country's COVID-19 death...
