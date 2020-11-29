Covid-19 caseload in India climbs to 93,92,919

Delhi Half Marathon flagged off at JLN Stadium amid poor air quality



The 16th edition of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon was flagged off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 29. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, flagged off the half marathon. ADHM followed the safety standards, with bio-secure zones to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Air Quality Index (AQI) around the stadium was recorded at 249 (in poor category) as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a minimum of 9 degrees C and maximum of 26 degrees C in Delhi for today.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38 Published on January 1, 1970