Covid-19 caseload in India climbs to 93,92,919

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
India's Covid-19 caseload inched closer to the 94-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 88 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.71 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.
