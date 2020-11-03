Joe Biden holds his lead nationally and in key battleground states: Apco
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () National and state polls remain steady with some tightening, but overall Joe Biden holds his lead both nationally and in key battleground states, according to a report by Apco Worldwide.
The one important change is that infections, hospitalisations, and deaths from Covid-19 are worsening, especially in the Midwest.
With votes still being counted in a number of battleground states, including Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits to halt the ballot counting. Michael George reports from Biden..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:30Published
President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden continue to meet voters across swing states as presidential election campaign enters final hours. While... RTTNews Also reported by •CBS News •WorldNews •Newsmax
French stocks rallied on Tuesday as Americans vote in the U.S. election 2020 to choose the next president. National polls give a firm lead to Joe Biden, but it... RTTNews Also reported by •OilPrice.com
Tweets about this
Oktay Ünlü RT @UnluOktay: If the poll finds tht Biden holds a 14-point lead over Trump, then, the question is why the fear of Trump's reelection is co… 9 hours ago