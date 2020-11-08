Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai: Arnab Goswami denied bail yet again

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Arnab Goswami, Editor-in -chief of Republic TV, could not get interim bail from the Bombay High Court on Saturday as well. The high court has reserved the order and said that since it was 6 pm on Saturday, they couldn't pass the order. But, the court assured that even regardless of the Diwali holidays, they will try and issue the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case

Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case 01:17

 Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case. He was arrested on November 4 by Maharashtra police in a case linked to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, who were found dead in May 2018. A magistrate had...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me on issues I disagree: Arnab Goswami [Video]

I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me on issues I disagree: Arnab Goswami

Republic TV chief editor Arnab Goswami released on interim bail after Supreme Court's order on Nov 11. He got arrested in an abetment to suicide case. While speaking to ANI, Arnab Goswami said, "It was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Watch: Arnab Goswami released from Mumbai's Taloja Jail, chants 'Vande Mataram' [Video]

Watch: Arnab Goswami released from Mumbai's Taloja Jail, chants 'Vande Mataram'

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was released on interim bail on November 11 from Mumbai's Taloja Jail following Supreme Court's order. While he was travelling back from jail, he came out of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court [Video]

Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court

Television anchor Arnab Goswami walked out of jail on November 11 evening after securing bail from the Supreme Court earlier in the day. The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai: Arnab Goswami to be interrogated 3 hours inside jail every day

 The *Bombay High Court* on Monday refused to grant bail to Republic TV Managing Director and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami and asked him to approach the lower court...
Mid-Day

Mumbai: Supreme Court to the rescue of jailed TV anchor

Mumbai: Supreme Court to the rescue of jailed TV anchor Republic TV owner Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail around 8.30 pm on Wednesday after the Supreme Court (SC) granted him interim relief in the 2018...
Mid-Day

Arnab Goswami seeks pre-arrest bail in second case

 A day before his liberty was restored by the Supreme Court, Arnab Goswami also filed for pre-arrest bail before Mumbai sessions court in connection with a case...
IndiaTimes