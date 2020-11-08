Narendra Modi congratulates Joe Biden, says will work closely to strengthen ties
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Prime Minister *Narendra Modi* on Sunday greeted US President elect *Joe Biden* and said that as Vice President his contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable and India will look forward to work closely together.
The Prime Minister also congratulated Vice President elect *Kamala Harris* saying...
President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is...
Ahead of the US Presidential election, pre-poll surveys had predicted a victory for challenger Joe Biden. However, the actual results revealed a neck-and-neck race after incumbent Donald Trump put up a..
As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out..
The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of..
