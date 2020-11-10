Bihar Election Results 2020: State gears up for D-day; counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Tejashwi Yadav Former Indian cricketer and politician
Bihar will give you birthday gift: Lalu Yadav to TejashwiCounting of votes in the Bihar polls will take place on November 10. Almost all the exit polls have predicted a win for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, which has..
IndiaTimes
Poster calling Tejashwi 'youngest future Bihar CM' put up in Patna
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03Published
Bihar State in Eastern India
Bihar gets award from Centre for deploying over 7,000 buses to move 25 lakh migrants during pandemic
IndiaTimes
Mahagathbandhan will form govt in Bihar with thumping majority: Congress's Avinash Pande
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:15Published
Rashtriya Janata Dal Political party in India
