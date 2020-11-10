Global  
 

Bihar Election Results 2020: State gears up for D-day; counting of votes to begin at 8 am

DNA Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Day before Bihar verdict, Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 31st birthday

Watch: Day before Bihar verdict, Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 31st birthday 01:14

 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday, a day before the crucial verdict in Bihar. The young leader celebrated the day with his family members. Posters wishing Tejashwi Yadav were also put up in several parts of Patna. Several posters also referred to him as the next Chief Minister of...

