MP bypolls results 2020: Imarti Devi claims victory; calls it voters' reply to Kamal Nath's 'Item' jibe
Imarti Devi said that "It is understood in the initial trend that BJP is winning in Madhya Pradesh, people are responding to the abuses that Kamal Nath has told me today."
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Imarti Devi Indian politician
MP bypolls results 2020: BJP's Imarti Devi loses to Congress' Suresh RajeShe was the Minister of Women and Child Development in the Kamal Nath government, and she has got the responsibility of this department in the Shivraj government..
DNA
MP by-polls: BJP candidate Imarti Devi casts her vote
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01Published
Kamal Nath adamant his 'item' remark referred to Parliament's agenda lists
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
Kamal Nath 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, India
MP by-poll results prove Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh are traitors: Scindia
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:30Published
Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP leading in 20 of 28 seats, Kamal Nath ready to accept public mandateGoing by the trends, the BJP is emerging a clear winner which means it will be able to sustain its government in the state.
DNA
Madhya Pradesh by-polls results: Kamal Nath's hopes dashed as BJP leads on 21 seatsThe Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are ahead on six and one seats, respectively, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.
DNA
'BJP has nothing to lose, will only gain' says Narottam Mishra on MP by-polls
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
Madhya Pradesh State in central India
Will Jyotiraditya Scindia get a berth in the Modi cabinet?In Madhya Pradesh by-elections, BJP won 19 out of 28 seats, while Jyotiraditya Scindia's stronghold Gwalior-Chambal region got only nine seats.
DNA
BJP wins 41 out of 59 bypoll seats, 31 at Cong's expenseIn a tidal sweep of byelections in seven out of 11 states, the BJP or an ally on Tuesday won 41 of the 59 seats at stake –– as many as 31 of them at..
IndiaTimes
Modi hails BJP's assembly bypoll victories across statesHailing the BJP's strong performance in assembly bypolls in various states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the party's leadership there and..
IndiaTimes
MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 21 seats; Congress alleges ‘selective EVM tampering’
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:33Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Posters thanking voters put up outside Patna BJP office after NDA's victory
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Preparations underway at BJP's Delhi headquarters to celebrate Bihar victoryThe NDA secured 125 seats and crossed the magic mark of 122 seats in the 243-member house, surging ahead of the key opposition Mahagathbandhan.
DNA
If Nitish becomes Bihar CM, credit goes to Shiv Sena: SaamanaPraising RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for giving a "spirited fight" in the Bihar assembly polls, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday needled the BJP saying that if Nitish..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources