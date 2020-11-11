Global  
 

Indian vaccines don't need temperature as low as Pfizer's: AIIMS Director

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Indian vaccines offer lot of hope, due to various factors including a good safety signal, display of immunogenicity, and capability of using the current storage infrastructure, said AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria in an exclusive interview with IANS.

Recently, drug company Pfizer announced that its vaccine candidate for...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Pfizer's vaccine not practical for rural India, challenging to maintain cold chain: AIIMS Director

Pfizer's vaccine not practical for rural India, challenging to maintain cold chain: AIIMS Director 02:04

 AIIMS Director (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria reacted on the availability of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines in India and availability of their doses in the country. He said that the data released by the company is very encouraging but it should be looked very carefully. "Whatever...

