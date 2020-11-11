Indian vaccines don't need temperature as low as Pfizer's: AIIMS Director
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Indian vaccines offer lot of hope, due to various factors including a good safety signal, display of immunogenicity, and capability of using the current storage infrastructure, said AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria in an exclusive interview with IANS.
Recently, drug company Pfizer announced that its vaccine candidate for...
AIIMS Director (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria reacted on the availability of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines in India and availability of their doses in the country. He said that the data released by the company is very encouraging but it should be looked very carefully. "Whatever...
Providing Covid vaccines to the Indian government and the Indian populace is the priority of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. This was the message given by Adar..
