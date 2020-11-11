Global  
 

Judging cases is my life, says Justice Chandrachud on his birthday

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Judging cases is my life and I love it, said Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the judges of the Supreme Court bench, after the day-long marathon hearing on a vacation day in the Arnab Goswami case. Justice Chandrachud, who turned 61 on Wednesday, was responding to the statement of senior advocate Harish Salve, who in a lighter vein, remarked that it was the worst way to spend the birthday.
