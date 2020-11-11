Judging cases is my life, says Justice Chandrachud on his birthday

Watch: Satyendar Jain explains reason behind surge in Covid cases in Delhi



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that Delhi is facing the third wave of coronavirus infection and added that the focus on aggressive contact tracing in the last 15 days could be the reason behind the spike in cases. ‘About 6,800 beds are occupied in Delhi due to COVID-19 while 9,000 are available. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here but we have focused on aggressive testing in the last 15 days so the spike can be attributed to that too,’ the Delhi health minister said. He further said the Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court over the Delhi High Court overturning their decision on reserving ICU beds in private hospitals. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today, Delhi has 36,375 active coronavirus cases, while 3,60,069 patients have been cured so far. Delhi on Tuesday recorded 6,725 fresh cases that came out of the 59,540 tests conducted on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details on the Covid situation in the capital.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53 Published now