Judging cases is my life, says Justice Chandrachud on his birthday
Judging cases is my life and I love it, said Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the judges of the Supreme Court bench, after the day-long marathon hearing on a vacation day in the Arnab Goswami case. Justice Chandrachud, who turned 61 on Wednesday, was responding to the statement of senior advocate Harish Salve, who in a lighter vein, remarked that it was the worst way to spend the birthday.
