Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff splits from boyfriend Eban Hyams, says, 'We aren’t together anymore'

Bollywood Life Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Krishna Shroff shared a note on her Instagram story, which reads, "All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us."
