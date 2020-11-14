Global  
 

Adar Poonawalla's SII aims to have 100m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine ready by December

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Serum Institute of India (SII) is ramping up production of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, aiming to have 100 million doses ready by December for a vaccination drive that could begin across India that same month, Bloomberg reported.

If final-stage trial data show that AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate is giving effective...
0
