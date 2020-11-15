NDA names Nitish Kumar as the next chief minister of Bihar

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar has been named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar on November 15. His name was announced in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Patna. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other leaders attended the meeting. NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar,...
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday elected Nitish Kumar as their leader at a meeting in Patna. Kumar is set to return as the Chief Minister of... DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day •IndiaTimes