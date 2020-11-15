Global  
 

NDA names Nitish Kumar as the next chief minister of Bihar

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday following National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) legislature party meeting.



JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar, in NDA meeting at Patna

Visuals from NDA meeting at Patna, Bihar...
News video: Nitish Kumar named as next CM of Bihar in NDA meeting

Nitish Kumar named as next CM of Bihar in NDA meeting 01:31

 Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar has been named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar on November 15. His name was announced in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Patna. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other leaders attended the meeting. NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar,...

