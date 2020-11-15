Global  
 

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting Covid-19

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment, his family said on Sunday. Patel, 71, had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he had contracted coronavirus.
