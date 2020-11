You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Does Congress support restoration of Article 370’?: Ravi Shankar Prasad



BJP lashed out at the Congress over the Gupkar alliance in Kashmir. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded that the Congress party should clear its stand on the restoration of Article 370 in the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:44 Published 3 days ago He must think before speaking: Tariq Anwar on Shivanand Tiwari's 'Rahul Gandhi on picnic' remark



On RJD's Shivanand Tiwari's 'Rahul Gandhi on picnic' remark, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that he must think before making such remarks. Tariq Anwar said "Shivanand Tiwari is senior and must think.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published 3 days ago Manoj Jha calls Shivanand Tiwari's 'Rahul Gandhi on picnic' remark as 'personal opinion'



Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha called party leader Shivanand Tiwari's remark on Rahul Gandhi over Bihar elections "personal." "It's his personal opinion and not party's stand. There is a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 3 days ago