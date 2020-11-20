Mumbai: Activist Varavara Rao's tests confirm UTI, dementia
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Nanavati hospital authorities, where poet and activist Varavara Rao has been admitted following high court directives, said his preliminary tests were being conducted. While the hospital authorities refused to comment on Rao's condition, a source said he is suffering from a urinary tract infection and has symptoms of dementia....
