Mumbai: Activist Varavara Rao's tests confirm UTI, dementia Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Nanavati hospital authorities, where poet and activist Varavara Rao has been admitted following high court directives, said his preliminary tests were being conducted. While the hospital authorities refused to comment on Rao's condition, a source said he is suffering from a urinary tract infection and has symptoms of dementia.... Nanavati hospital authorities, where poet and activist Varavara Rao has been admitted following high court directives, said his preliminary tests were being conducted. While the hospital authorities refused to comment on Rao's condition, a source said he is suffering from a urinary tract infection and has symptoms of dementia. 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 2 days ago Bombay HC allows poet-activist Varavara Rao to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days 01:08 Some relief for the Telugu poet-activist Varavara Rao as the Bombay High Court on wednesday allowed him to seek treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for 15 days. The court said Rao's treatment would be borne by the state government, and his family would be allowed to visit him as per the...


