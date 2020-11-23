NCMC takes stock of preparedness for cyclone Nivar, expected to hit Andhra, TN, Puducherry
Monday, 23 November 2020 () The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Monday reviewed the status of cyclone "Nivar" that is expected to hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Tuesday and Thursday and directed that fishermen should not be allowed to venture out to sea.
Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are braced for Cyclone Nivar that is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and is steadily making its way to the coast. These states are expected to experience very heavy rainfall when the storm makes landfall on Wednesday.
#Cyclone #Nivar #IndianOcean