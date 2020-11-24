Global  
 

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry ready to face Cyclone Nivar

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Union cabinet secretary, Rajiv Gauba, on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the states’ preparedness for impending Cyclone ‘Nivar’ which will cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram as ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on November 25 evening.
 A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With the depression over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday and cross the coast as a severe...

