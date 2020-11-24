Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry ready to face Cyclone Nivar
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Union cabinet secretary, Rajiv Gauba, on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the states’ preparedness for impending Cyclone ‘Nivar’ which will cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram as ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on November 25 evening.
A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With the depression over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday and cross the coast as a severe...
Storm warning cage no 3 has been installed at Puducherry port. Depression over South West Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and cross Tamil Nadu and..
Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are braced for Cyclone Nivar that is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and is steadily making its way to the coast. These states are expected to experience very..