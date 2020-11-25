Cyclone Nivar: NDRF deploys 25 teams for rescue operations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Preparing for the worst, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are expected to be hit by the 'very severe' Cyclone Nivar by the end of the day, or by early hours of tomorrow morning, said SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF on Monday.
Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday. IMD said Nivar would cross over betwen Karaikal and Mamallapuram during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of 26 November. Puducherry CM V...
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan spoke on force's approach to manage effects of severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' likely to make a landfall in southern states of India in..