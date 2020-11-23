Delhi records 5 COVID-19 deaths every hour, Health Ministry data shows
Monday, 23 November 2020 () At least five persons died due to COVID-19 every hour on an average in Delhi in the last 24 hours, accounting for the largest chunk of such fatalities across the country, which recorded an average of 21 deaths in this period.
The analysis was based on the data from the Union Health Ministry which gave the total number of...
Speaking on Day 2 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, announced a plan to link all of the capital's government health infrastructure virtually. He said that the health data of all of Delhi's residents would be uploaded on cloud so...
India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,39,866 on November 23. As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed. The spike of 44,059 new cases and 511 deaths reported in last..
As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of..
