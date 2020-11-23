Global  
 

Delhi records 5 COVID-19 deaths every hour, Health Ministry data shows

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
At least five persons died due to COVID-19 every hour on an average in Delhi in the last 24 hours, accounting for the largest chunk of such fatalities across the country, which recorded an average of 21 deaths in this period.

The analysis was based on the data from the Union Health Ministry which gave the total number of...
