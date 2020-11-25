Global  
 

PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi condole Congress leader Ahmed Patel`s death

Zee News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Ahmed Patel died due to COVID-19 related complications at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday (November 25) morning. He was 71.
News video: Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away following COVID complications

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away following COVID complications 01:23

 Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal confirmed. He was 71. In a tweet, Faisal said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat...

