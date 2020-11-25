Global  
 

I have lost a comrade, colleague and friend: Sonia Gandhi on Ahmed Patel's death

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday while condoling the death of Ahmed Patel said she has lost a dedicated Congress colleague.

"In Sh. Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party." she said

She said, "His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in 02:05

 Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away in early hours of Nov 25. He died due to multiple organ failure after testing Covid positive last month. In a tweet, his son, Faisal Patel confirmed that the Rajya Sabha MP died at 3.30 AM. He was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on November 15. On...

DNA