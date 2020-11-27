Protesting farmers allowed entry into national capital, can hold protest at Burari ground: Delhi Police
Friday, 27 November 2020 () After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. We appeal to them to maintain peace in order to avoid any inconvenience to others," said Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Eish Singhal.
Farmers from Punjab continued their march to Delhi as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' protest. They are protesting against the three contentious farm laws passed by Centre in September. Farmers have moved closer to Delhi, prompting police to scale up deployment of security. Police used tear gas, water...
