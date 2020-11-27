Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesting farmers allowed entry into national capital, can hold protest at Burari ground: Delhi Police

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. We appeal to them to maintain peace in order to avoid any inconvenience to others," said Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Eish Singhal.

This comes as farmers groups, including women,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Farmers' protest intensifies, police use tear gar to disperse agitators

Watch: Farmers' protest intensifies, police use tear gar to disperse agitators 02:46

 Farmers from Punjab continued their march to Delhi as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' protest. They are protesting against the three contentious farm laws passed by Centre in September. Farmers have moved closer to Delhi, prompting police to scale up deployment of security. Police used tear gas, water...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'3 times testing being done in Delhi compared to rest of India': Satyendar Jain [Video]

'3 times testing being done in Delhi compared to rest of India': Satyendar Jain

Speaking to ANI about the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital on November 27, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "In Delhi, 3 times testing is being done as compared to the rest..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Farmers protest: Kisan Mazdoor union all set in Amritsar for tractor rally towards Delhi [Video]

Farmers protest: Kisan Mazdoor union all set in Amritsar for tractor rally towards Delhi

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Amritsar all set for their tractor rally on November 27. They are heading towards Delhi by stocking up essentials in trolleys. Large scale protest was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
Farmers clashed with forces at Tikri border, removed a truck with a tractor: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Farmers clashed with forces at Tikri border, removed a truck with a tractor: Watch | Oneindia News

The agitating farmers use a tractor to remove a truck placed as a barricade to stop them from entering Delhi. The entry and exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published