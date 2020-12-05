Global  
 

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital. Vij (67), who is also the state''s home minister, urged all those who had come in contact with him recently to get tested.



I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID positivity rate dipped below 7% in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

COVID positivity rate dipped below 7% in Delhi: Satyendar Jain 01:26

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that the COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 7% as the national capital recovers from the third wave of the pandemic. "Positivity rate has declined below 7%. It is expected to go below 5% in the next few days. Currently, more than 1600 ICU beds are...

