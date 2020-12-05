Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tests positive for COVID-19
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital. Vij (67), who is also the state''s home minister, urged all those who had come in contact with him recently to get tested.
I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital...
