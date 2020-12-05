After Vij tests Covid positive, Bharat Biotech says COVAXIN efficacy can be determined only 14 days after second dose
"COVAXIN clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days after the second dose. COVAXIN has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both the doses," Bharat Biotech said in a statement. The Haryana minister tested positive for novel coronavirus, around two weeks after he was administered the first trial dose of Bharat biotech vaccine candidate, COVAXIN.
