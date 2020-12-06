Global  
 

Congress supports farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
With protesting farmer unions calling for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 even as several rounds of their talks with the Centre remain inconclusive, the opposition Congress on Sunday said that the party supported the proposed nationwide shutdown to protest against the three central farm laws.

The Congress also said that its...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Delhi University students join protesting farmers at Singhu border

Watch: Delhi University students join protesting farmers at Singhu border 03:04

 Students from Delhi University joined protesting farmers at Singhu border on December 5. Students have been providing help to the protesting farmers at Delhi-Haryana border. They engage in various tasks such as serving food, making posters and providing medical aid. Talks between the government and...

