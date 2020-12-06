Congress supports farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () With protesting farmer unions calling for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 even as several rounds of their talks with the Centre remain inconclusive, the opposition Congress on Sunday said that the party supported the proposed nationwide shutdown to protest against the three central farm laws.
Students from Delhi University joined protesting farmers at Singhu border on December 5. Students have been providing help to the protesting farmers at Delhi-Haryana border. They engage in various tasks such as serving food, making posters and providing medical aid.
Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Dec 5 after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws.
