Arvind Kejriwal likely to meet protesting farmers at Singhu Border

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit the Singhu border on Monday, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Sunday extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' organisations on December 8.

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted

Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted 02:35

 Farmers’ protest at Delhi border entered 9th day on Sunday. Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar to meet MoS Kailash Choudhury and MoS Parshottam Rupala. Meanwhile, security forces were deployed and barricading done at the Kalindi...

