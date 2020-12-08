Global  
 

Arvind Kejriwal addresses AAP workers; says would have gone to support farmers if was not stopped

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressed AAP members from his residence here and said he would have gone to support the protesting farmers in their Bharat Bandh movement if he was not stopped.

After hours of drama outside Kejriwal''s residence over him allegedly being put under house arrest by Delhi Police,...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest, police denies all allegation|Oneindia News

AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest, police denies all allegation|Oneindia News 01:01

 The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under a virtual house arrest since he returned after visiting the protesting farmers at the Singhu border on Monday. AAP sources have alleged Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest-like conditions since...

