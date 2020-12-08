Arvind Kejriwal addresses AAP workers; says would have gone to support farmers if was not stopped
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressed AAP members from his residence here and said he would have gone to support the protesting farmers in their Bharat Bandh movement if he was not stopped.
After hours of drama outside Kejriwal''s residence over him allegedly being put under house arrest by Delhi Police,...
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under a virtual house arrest since he returned after visiting the protesting farmers at the Singhu border on Monday. AAP sources have alleged Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest-like conditions since...
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 7. National..
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest. The AAP leader said that Delhi police officials have barricaded Kejriwal’s house since..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:43Published