PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary
Paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed him as the "iron man" who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India. The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, he said in a tweet. Patel,became India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, is credited with unifying hundreds of princely states with the Union of India following independence.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi to lay foundation of development projects in Kutch todayPM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and an automated milk processing plant in Kutch today.
DNA
PM Modi expresses hope in India become space assets manufacturing hubThe PM said that the decision to unlock India's potential in the space sector has heralded a new age of public-private partnership in this sector.
DNA
Vallabhbhai Patel Indian barrister, politician and Indian National Congress leader (1875–1950)
Our MLAs ashamed of seeing Amit Shah as Home Minister: CM Gehlot
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33Published
PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:26Published
