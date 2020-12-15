Global  
 

PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed him as the "iron man" who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India. The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, he said in a tweet. Patel,became India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, is credited with unifying hundreds of princely states with the Union of India following independence.
