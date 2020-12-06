PM Modi pays tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956.
"Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan...
