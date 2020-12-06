Global  
 

PM Modi pays tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956.

"Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan...
Committed to fulfilling Ambedkar's dreams for our nation: PM Modi on his death anniversary

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give stren
Mahaparinirvan Diwas: PM Modi, Shah, other leaders pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

 PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.
Committed to fulfilling Ambedkar's dreams for our nation: PM Modi on his death anniversary
