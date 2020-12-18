4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi-NCR
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday night.
According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of five km, had its epicentre near Alwar district in Rajasthan. It struck at 11.46 p.m.
The tremors prompted people to venture out of...
