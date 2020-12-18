4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi-NCR Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday night.



According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of five km, had its epicentre near Alwar district in Rajasthan. It struck at 11.46 p.m.



The tremors prompted people to venture out of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

