PM Boris Johnson is coming to India next month for 2021 Republic Day celebrations, says UK Minister

Zee News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
United Kingdom government Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad has confirmed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming to India as the Chief Guest for the 2021 Republic Day celebrations.
